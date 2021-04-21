MTSU brick column signage
This June 2020 file photo shows the Blue Raider Drive entrance to Middle Tennessee State with blooming flowers. (MTSU file photo by J. Intintoli)

Middle Tennessee State University’s Board of Trustees approved new bachelor’s degree programs in supply chain management, media management and photography at its quarterly meeting on April 6.

Trustees approved the recommendations of the Academic Affairs, Student Life and Athletics Committee, which included:

  • Elevating the existing concentration in Supply Chain Management within the Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) in Management to a free-standing B.B.A. degree with a major in Supply Chain Management;
  • Elevating the existing concentration in Media Management within the Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Media and Entertainment to a free‐standing B.S. degree with a major in Media Management;
  • And elevating the existing concentration in Photography within the Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Media and Entertainment to a free‐standing B.S. degree with a major in Photography.

All new programs will become effective in the Summer of 2021.

Trustees also approved a request to begin the process to create a Master of Fine Arts (M.F.A.) in Independent Film and Television. The program would be composed of three tracks: Documentary, Creative Producing and Live Event TV.

The program’s focal tracks create a unique offering both in the region and the state, and film and TV remain burgeoning industries, as noted by the Atlanta Film Commission, said the committee’s chair, Trustee Pam Wright.

MTSU will next conduct a feasibility study of the proposed degree and, if the study is favorable, seek next-level approval from the Tennessee Higher Education Commission, Wright said.


