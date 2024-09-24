Puppy Plunge at Boro Beach Set For This Saturday

The 2024 Puppy Plunge at Boro Beach at Sports* Com is this Saturday, September 28th at 10 am.

Bring your puppy to enjoy a dip in the pool and a splashin’ fun time. It’s the last thing Murfreesboro Parks do before closing out the pool and getting ready for next summer.

Dogs only – no humans in the pool. Please make sure your dog has current vaccinations; spayed and neutered dogs are preferred. No aggressive dogs allowed.

Check out www.MurfreesboroParks.com for more details.

