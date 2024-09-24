Smyrna Subdivision to be Without Water Pressure During Maintenance

Smyrna Utilities has scheduled maintenance to a water line on Wednesday, Sept. 25, beginning at 8:00 PM.

It will affect the following areas: Green Acres subdivision, Moore Avenue from N. Lowry Street to Mapleview Street. Mapleview Street from Moore Avenue to Mitchell Avenue, Crescent Avenue from Moore Avenue to Mapleview Street, and the 403 and 405 blocks of Fairview Avenue.

Photo: Town of Smyrna 1 of 2

The affected customers were notified via letter. This project is part of the N. Lowry 2A water line extension project. There will be no water pressure during this time.

The estimated repair time is 4-6 hours.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email