Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 24, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

PlaceScoreAddressTypeDate
The Edge Apartments Pool1003833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool100225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Cason Estates Pool1001650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
St Andrews Apartments Pool100910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/20/2024
Saratoga Park Wading Pool100Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/19/2024
Days Inn Pool - MI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
Days Inn Pool - WPI100182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
Innsbrooke Community Pool100203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/18/2024
The Reserve Pool96700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Laurel Wood HOA Pool981007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Follow-Up9/17/2024
Lavergne High School Pool98250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Smyrna High School Pool94100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Cobalt Row Pool941955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Cobalt Row Hot Tub961955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/23/2024
Indian Hills Kiddie Pool98Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Hawthorne Park South Pool #294220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/20/2024
Wind Crest Apartments Pool981315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Vintage at the Avenue Pool941349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool962130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Vintage Blackman Pool94553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Vintage Gateway962107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Comfort Suites Pool100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Comfort Suites Spa100226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/19/2024
Maples Pool985724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool922227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool90750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool962227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool954107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Pool100462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Celebration Cove Pool981923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Rockhaven Lodge Spa98462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Liberty Heights Pool92750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Sleep Inn Pool100193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 296236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Beyond Aquatics Pool 198236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
Saratoga Park Pool85Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130Swimming Pools Routine9/18/2024
McFarlin Pointe Pool981365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool942565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Charleston Hall Pool94351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE942573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Copperfield Pool90670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
Quality Inn & Suites Pool96110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024
HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE982631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167Swimming Pools Routine9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

