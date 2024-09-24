Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 24, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!

Place Score Address Type Date The Edge Apartments Pool 100 3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool 100 225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Cason Estates Pool 100 1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 St Andrews Apartments Pool 100 910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/20/2024 Saratoga Park Wading Pool 100 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/19/2024 Days Inn Pool - MI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Days Inn Pool - WPI 100 182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 Innsbrooke Community Pool 100 203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/18/2024 The Reserve Pool 96 700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Laurel Wood HOA Pool 98 1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 9/17/2024 Lavergne High School Pool 98 250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Smyrna High School Pool 94 100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Cobalt Row Pool 94 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Cobalt Row Hot Tub 96 1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/23/2024 Indian Hills Kiddie Pool 98 Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Hawthorne Park South Pool #2 94 220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/20/2024 Wind Crest Apartments Pool 98 1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage at the Avenue Pool 94 1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool 96 2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage Blackman Pool 94 553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Vintage Gateway 96 2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Comfort Suites Pool 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Comfort Suites Spa 100 226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/19/2024 Maples Pool 98 5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool 92 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool 90 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool 96 2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool 95 4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Pool 100 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Celebration Cove Pool 98 1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Rockhaven Lodge Spa 98 462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Liberty Heights Pool 92 750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Sleep Inn Pool 100 193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 2 96 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Beyond Aquatics Pool 1 98 236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 Saratoga Park Pool 85 Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130 Swimming Pools Routine 9/18/2024 McFarlin Pointe Pool 98 1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool 94 2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Charleston Hall Pool 94 351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 94 2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Copperfield Pool 90 670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 Quality Inn & Suites Pool 96 110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024 HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE 98 2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167 Swimming Pools Routine 9/17/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email