Health Scores: Rutherford Co. Swimming Pools Sept. 24, 2024

These are the public swimming pool health scores for September 17-24, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more local health inspections here!
|Place
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|The Edge Apartments Pool
|100
|3833 Manson Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|The Reserve at Harper's Point Pool
|100
|225 John Rice Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Cason Estates Pool
|100
|1650 Cason Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|St Andrews Apartments Pool
|100
|910 St. Andrews Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/20/2024
|Saratoga Park Wading Pool
|100
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/19/2024
|Days Inn Pool - MI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Days Inn Pool - WPI
|100
|182 Chaffin Place Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|Innsbrooke Community Pool
|100
|203 Innsbrooke Blvd Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/18/2024
|The Reserve Pool
|96
|700 Stone Mill Cir Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Laurel Wood HOA Pool
|98
|1007 Maplewood Ct. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|9/17/2024
|Lavergne High School Pool
|98
|250 Wolverine Trl La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Smyrna High School Pool
|94
|100 Bulldog Rd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Cobalt Row Pool
|94
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Cobalt Row Hot Tub
|96
|1955 Old Castle Rd Suite 100 Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/23/2024
|Indian Hills Kiddie Pool
|98
|Calumet Trce Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Hawthorne Park South Pool #2
|94
|220 Indian Park Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/20/2024
|Wind Crest Apartments Pool
|98
|1315 Castle St. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage at the Avenue Pool
|94
|1349 Greshampark Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|The Lofts at Gateway Apartment Pool
|96
|2130 Medical Center Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage Blackman Pool
|94
|553 Agripark Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Vintage Gateway
|96
|2107 Lothric Way Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Comfort Suites Pool
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Comfort Suites Spa
|100
|226 Thompson Ln Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/19/2024
|Maples Pool
|98
|5724 Iverson Drive Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Pool
|92
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Liberty Heights Kiddie Pool
|90
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Clarion Inn and Suites Indoor Whirlpool
|96
|2227 Old Fort Pkwy Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Davenport Subdivision HOA Pool
|95
|4107 Bomeadows Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37128
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Pool
|100
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Celebration Cove Pool
|98
|1923 Splash Place. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Rockhaven Lodge Spa
|98
|462 Rock Haven Rd. Murfreesboro, TN 37127
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Liberty Heights Pool
|92
|750 George Washington Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Sleep Inn Pool
|100
|193 Chaffin Pl Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 2
|96
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Beyond Aquatics Pool 1
|98
|236 Robert Rose Dr Murfreesboro, TN 37129
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|Saratoga Park Pool
|85
|Saratoga Dr. Murfreesboro, TN 37130
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/18/2024
|McFarlin Pointe Pool
|98
|1365 Lake Road Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Holiday Inn Express & Suite Pool
|94
|2565 Highwood Blvd. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN SPA SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Charleston Hall Pool
|94
|351 Sam Ridley Pkwy W Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|HAMPTON INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|94
|2573 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Copperfield Pool
|90
|670 Ken Pilkerton Dr. Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|Quality Inn & Suites Pool
|96
|110 ENTERPRISE BLVD. La Vergne, TN 37086
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
|HILTON GARDEN INN POOL SMYRNA NASHVILLE
|98
|2631 Highwood Blvd Smyrna, TN 37167
|Swimming Pools Routine
|9/17/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
