Friday, October 7, 2022
Preds Announce Roster for 2022 NHL Global Series

From NHL.com

Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced the team’s roster for the 2022 NHL Global Series, which includes its first two games of the 2022-23 regular season against the San Jose Sharks in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 7-8.

Nashville’s 27-player roster consists of 16 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders. The complete roster is below:

Forwards: Matt DucheneFilip ForsbergCody GlassMikael GranlundMark JankowskiTanner JeannotRyan JohansenMichael McCarronNino NiederreiterZach SanfordKiefer SherwoodColton SissonsCole SmithEeli TolvanenPhilip TomasinoYakov Trenin

Defensemen: Mark BorowieckiAlexandre CarrierMattias EkholmDante FabbroJordan GrossRoman JosiJeremy LauzonRyan McDonagh

Goaltenders: Connor IngramKevin LankinenJuuse Saros

The following 25 players will report to Milwaukee (AHL) training camp:

Forwards: Egor Afanasyev, Tommy Apap, Todd Burgess, Luke Evangelista, Cameron Hausinger, Jimmy HuntingtonJachym KondelikJohn LeonardNavrin Mutter, Tommy Novak, Markus NurmiJuuso Parssinen, Tim Schaller, Cole Schneider

Defensemen: Xavier Bouchard, Marc Del GaizoKevin GravelRoland McKeownLuke ProkopSpencer Stastney, Keaton Thompson, Adam Wilsby

Goaltenders: Yaroslav AskarovDevin CooleyTomas Vomacka

After going 3-0-1 in their first four preseason games, the Predators now depart for Europe to participate in the 2022 NHL Global Series. In addition to playing its first two regular-season games in Prague, Nashville will face off against SC Bern in Bern, Switzerland, on Oct. 3 to round out its preseason schedule. All three games will be broadcast live on Bally Sports South and ESPN 102.5 The Game; complete coverage of the team’s trip to Europe can be found on NashvillePredators.com and @PredsNHL on social media.

This article is a press release provided to the media for distribution.
