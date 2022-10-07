Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

1 The Rocky Horror Show

Friday, October 7 to Saturday, October 15, various times

110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN

The Center for the Arts

One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love, innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank’ N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment. The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock’ n ’roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild musical ride that no audience will soon forget.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.