Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Rutherford County!
1The Rocky Horror Show
Friday, October 7 to Saturday, October 15, various times
110 W. College St, Murfreesboro, TN
The Center for the Arts
One fateful night, Brad Majors and his fiancée, Janet Weiss, a wholesome, well-behaved, utterly normal young couple in love, innocently set out to visit an old professor. Unfortunately for them, this night out is destined to be one they will never forget. A thunderstorm and a flat-tire force them to seek help at the castle of Dr. Frank ’N’ Furter, an alien, transvestite scientist with a manic genius and insatiable libido. Brad, Janet, and Frank’ N’ Furter’s cohorts are swept up into the scientist’s latest experiment. The night’s misadventures will cause Brad and Janet to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love, and lust. A loving homage to the classic B sci-fi film and horror genres with an irresistible rock’ n ’roll score, The Rocky Horror Show is a hilarious, wild musical ride that no audience will soon forget.
For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
2Bark in the Boro
Saturday, October 8, 10:00am-4:00pm
1768 MTSU Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
MTSU Student Union Common Grounds
Come out and enjoy this free family fun event! It is of course, pet friendly and will feature vendors, adoptable animals, games, and more! A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Beesley Animal Clinic. Bark in the Boro is presented by Waggin’ Tails and Connect Media Group!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
3Ramblings on Rock Springs Road
Sunday, October 9, 2:00pm
901 N. Maney Ave, Murfreesboro, TN
Oaklands Mansion
Meet local author Gilbert Gordon at Oaklands Mansion this Sunday. You are invited to join the staff and public at Oaklands to hear short stories from Gordon’s 2021 book “Ramblings on Rock Springs Road.” Gilbert Harrison Gordon spent the first half of his 60 years on his family dairy farm in Southern Rutherford County. The last 30-plus years have seen him turn to teaching as his vocation. He and his wife, Ginny, founded Cedar Hill School on a part of the family farm in 1991 and were privileged to teach their children while they taught others. Teaching still brings them both joy and purpose as they continue their “ramblings” on Rock Springs Road. Gilbert attended The Webb School where he caught his love for writing. ‘Ramblings’ centers around the farming community on Rock Springs Road. Stories include peach pie redemption, a serial killer during the 1920s, the Civil War spy Kate Patterson, and the struggles of a boy coming of age on a southern rural road.
For more information and to make a reservation, click here.
4Uncle Dave Macon Days
Friday, October 7 to Saturday, October 8, 10:00am
1500 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN
The Fountains
Uncle Dave Macon Days, a roots rendezvous, honors traditional American music and the career of the first superstar of the Grand Ole Opry and Country Music Hall of Famer, Uncle Dave Macon. The festival started with small beginnings that attracted only a few old-time music enthusiasts on the lawn of the Courthouse in 1978. With the festival’s national competitions and stellar performance line-ups, it has grown into a major event with the best in authentic old-time music and dance with participants coming from around the world.
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.
5Friday Night Market in the Boro
Friday, October 7, 5:00pm-9:00pm
312 S. Front St, Murfreesboro, TN
Cannonsburgh Village
It is coming to a close! The 2022 season of the Friday Night Market In The BORO! Every Friday starting in April through October 7, 2022, Cannonsburgh Village hosts some of the best food trucks in Rutherford County. They also have small and local businesses set up in their market. Bring the entire family to enjoy great food, shopping, music, and community fun! Be sure to follow their page and join their public group to learn more about featured food trucks and vendors! This is the last night market of the season so make sure to come out and support!
For more information and to stay up to date, click here.