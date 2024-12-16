Police Seeking Suspect in Vandalism, Burglary at La Vergne Library

December 16, 2024 – The La Vergne Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance on identifying a male suspect, involved in the vandalism and burglary of the La Vergne Public Library, located at 5063 Murfreesboro Road, on 12/13/24 around 8:51 pm.

The pictured male used a large rock to gain entry into a back door of the library and walked around inside till around 2:00 am. The suspect left and walked to the 7/11, located at 4198 Murfreesboro Road, and attempted to steal candy bars and was run off by clerks, around 4:26 am, on 12/14/24. The male is in his 20s with a slim build and man bun. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey hoodie, blue jeans, and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LPD at 615-793-7744 or the Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP(7867).

Source: La Vergne Police Department

