Monday, October 31, 2022
Photo of the Week: October 31, 2022

photo by Mark and Jenna Herring

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo comes from Mark and Jenna Herring.

Mark writes, “Each year my wife and I choose a pumpkin and design and head to the garage for our carving night. We have been doing this for about ten years. Hers are the more impressive carvings but we love doing them. Just have to keep the dogs out of the pulp!”

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.
