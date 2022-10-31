Monday, October 31, 2022
Public's Assistance Sought in Identifying Hit and Run Driver Involved in Fatal Crash
Crime

Public’s Assistance Sought in Identifying Hit and Run Driver Involved in Fatal Crash

Source Staff
By Source Staff
From Metro Police

October 28, 2022 – Acting on a Crime Stoppers tip, officers a short time ago located a silver Alfa Romeo sedan with damage consistent with Thursday’s 9:55 p.m. hit and run crash that killed pedestrian, Amelia Lamping, 61. The car was found abandoned and unoccupied on 2nd Avenue North near Van Buren Street.

Lamping and her husband were attempting to cross Charlotte Pike in the crosswalk at 22nd Avenue North when she was struck. Lamping, who was visiting from Ohio, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died from her injuries.

Anyone with information about the driver of the hit and run vehicle is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

