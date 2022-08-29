Monday, August 29, 2022
Photo of the Week: August 29, 2022

Austin Timberlake
Austin Timberlake
Crab-Fever
Photo by Austin Timberlake

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

This week’s photo is of the Crispy Soft Shell Crab Sliders from Crab Fever in Murfreesboro. Located at Stones River Mall Crab Fever offers fresh seafood such as lobster rolls, fried calamari, crawfish, and oysters.

Their address is 1720 Old Fort Parkway #C170, Murfreesboro TN directly next to the Chuck E Cheese and AMC Theatres. You can order online here and also see live music. Follow their Facebook for updates on events.

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo that you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

