The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon Date Set for September 27th at The Grove at Williamson Place

Journeys In Community Living will host The 6th Annual Partners In the Journey fundraising luncheon beginning at noon on September 27, 2022 at The Grove at Williamson Family Farm, located at 3250 Wilkinson Pike, Murfreesboro TN.

This year’s, Partners in the Journey Luncheon, will feature motivational speaker, world record-breaking pilot, and plane crash survivor, Mr. Ryan Campbell. Ryan takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of emotion, sharing his journey, from the highs of a record-breaking world expedition to the lows of a back-breaking plane crash.

At just 19, Ryan became the youngest person and first teenager to fly solo around the world – 24,000 nautical miles, 35 stops, and 15 countries. Two short years later, Ryan was diagnosed as a paraplegic following a serious plane crash. The founder of TurbulenceTough and What’s Your Pink Cadillac, he is also the author of Born to Fly, the bestselling story of the teenager’s experiences flying around the world.

Journeys In Community Living was founded in 1975 and works diligently to provide community participation, employment training, healthcare oversight, and residential and transportation services to adults with disabilities in Rutherford and Cannon counties.

Utilizing best practices and a network of partnerships, Journeys in Community Living, has helped many individuals and families in our community since we began our work in 1975. Our mission at Journeys in Community Living is clear: we are committed to supporting adults with disabilities in choosing and realizing their visions of where and how they live, work, and socialize.

Journeys In Community Living believes that, with your support, we can and will continue to provide the programs and support necessary for adults with disabilities so they can live healthy and secure lives; work at meaningful jobs which they enjoy; live in homes of their own with whom they choose; have friends and other relationships in their lives and participate in and contribute to their communities.

We believe it is everyone’s responsibility to find ways to make the world a better place. With the work of our staff, our board members, our donors, and our volunteers, Journeys In Community Living are trying to do just that.

For more information about the Partners in the Journey Luncheon, or to make a donation, or be a luncheon sponsor, please click HERE or contact Dana J. Smith, Development Director at 615-890-4389 or via email at [email protected].

For more local events like the 6th Annual Partners In the Journey Luncheon visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-living/