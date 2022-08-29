Monday, August 29, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeEntertainment6 Live Show this Week - August 29th
EntertainmentEventsFeaturedLocal LivingThings to Do

6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

Donna Vissman
By Donna Vissman
0
27

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022.

Abby Anderson

Abby Anderson
photo from Exit/In

Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm

Exit/In,2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

It is Abby Anderson’s first headlining show with special guests at Exit/In.

Buy tickets here.

Rockzilla Summer Tour

Rockzilla Tour
photo from Municipal Auditorium

Wednesday, August 31, 6 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville

The Rockzilla tour features Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse with special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

Buy tickets here. 

The Lumineers

The Lumineers
photo from Bridgestone Arena

The BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone. The band’s 2x fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE includes such  new favorites as A.M. RADIO,” “BIG SHOT,” “WHERE WE ARE,”and the chart-topping first single and title track, “BRIGHTSIDE.”

Buy tickets here. 

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz
photo: citywinery.com

Thursday, September 1, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

The “This Is Us” star and country music singer Chrissy Metz live in concert on Thursday September 1 at 8 PM. Not only an award-winning actress and best-selling author, Chrissy Metz is also creating her forthcoming debut country album.

Buy tickets here. 

Live on the Green

Live on the Green
photo courtesy of Live on the Green

Thursday, September 1 – Monday, September 5

Public Square Park, Nashville

Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the most anticipated lineup in the history of Live On The Green. This year’s festival will take place Thursday September 1 – Monday, September 5, 2022. The festival will feature a rich mix of talent, including Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.

Buy tickets here. 

Yacht Rock Review

Yacht Rock Revue
photo from Marathon Works

Friday, September 2, 8 pm

Marathon Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

They’ve trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country.

Buy tickets here. 

Previous articlePreds Ownership Group Members Donate $75K to Crossroads Campus Nashville
Next articlePhoto of the Week: August 29, 2022
Donna Vissman
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Style Editor, and is always on the look out for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew a day or on a busy day make it two.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.