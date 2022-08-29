6 Live Show this Week – August 29th

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 29 – September 4, 2022.

Abby Anderson

Tuesday, August 30th, 8 pm

Exit/In,2208 Elliston Place, Nashville

It is Abby Anderson’s first headlining show with special guests at Exit/In.

Buy tickets here.

Rockzilla Summer Tour

Wednesday, August 31, 6 pm

Municipal Auditorium, 417 4th Avenue North, Nashville

The Rockzilla tour features Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse with special guests Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

Buy tickets here.

The Lumineers

The BRIGHTSIDE World Tour celebrates the recent arrival of the Lumineers’ eagerly anticipated new album, BRIGHTSIDE, available now via Dualtone. The band’s 2x fourth studio album, BRIGHTSIDE includes such new favorites as “A.M. RADIO,” “BIG SHOT,” “WHERE WE ARE,”and the chart-topping first single and title track, “BRIGHTSIDE.”

Buy tickets here.

Chrissy Metz

Thursday, September 1, 8 pm

City Winery, 609 Lafayette Street, Nashville

The “This Is Us” star and country music singer Chrissy Metz live in concert on Thursday September 1 at 8 PM. Not only an award-winning actress and best-selling author, Chrissy Metz is also creating her forthcoming debut country album.

Buy tickets here.

Live on the Green

Thursday, September 1 – Monday, September 5

Public Square Park, Nashville

Nashville’s Independent Radio, is proud to announce the most anticipated lineup in the history of Live On The Green. This year’s festival will take place Thursday September 1 – Monday, September 5, 2022. The festival will feature a rich mix of talent, including Sheryl Crow, COIN, Moon Taxi, Santigold, Yola, Arrested Development, Cautious Clay, Colony House, Devon Gilfillian and Jenny Lewis.

Buy tickets here.

Yacht Rock Review

Friday, September 2, 8 pm

Marathon Works, 1402 Clinton Street, Nashville

They’ve trademarked the term “yacht rock,” both metaphorically and literally (U.S. Registration Number 3834195). From humble beginnings in a basement, touring in partnership with Live Nation and Sirius XM, they now headline sold-out shows across the country.

Buy tickets here.