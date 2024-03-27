Perfectly Delicious Pies To Order For Your Easter Table

We’re hopping right into Spring with an early visit from the Easter bunny! It’s hard to believe that Easter is right around the corner, but the date falls early this year on Sunday, March 31st. As you plan the perfect Easter brunch menu, consider adding a delectable pie from Papa C Pies for a delicious savory or sweet bite. Guests will be impressed by the quality, and you’ll be delighted with one less thing to prep for your Easter table.

With a variety of handmade pies, from rich and indulgent to light and fruity, Papa C Pies has a flavor that fits any Easter gathering. Here are a few of our favorite pies for your Easter brunch menu:

Coconut Cream Pie

Welcome the advent of new life with a Coconut Cream Pie for Easter brunch. This indulgent pie feels just as bright as the return of Spring. With a toasty coconut topping, a creamy filling, and a signature light and flaky crust, this pie will elevate any Easter table.

Lemon Icebox Pie

For a twist on classic brunch flavors, try Lemon Icebox Pie for your Easter table! This bold pie addition combines a silky smooth, slightly tart lemon filling and a decadent homemade graham cracker crust for the ultimate Spring treat. Celebrate Easter with the light refreshment of lemon topped with beautiful Swiss Meringue piping.

Savory Quiche

Every Easter table needs some savory elements to balance the flavors of the meal. Papa C Pies has several delicious savory quiche options to choose from for the ultimate Easter brunch spread. You’ll love the flavors of Spinach and Bacon Quiche, Roasted Red Pepper and Sausage Quiche, and Vegetable Quiche.

For a Sweet Surprise, Add Cinnamon Rolls to Your Order!

Handcrafted, yeasted Cinnamon Rolls from scratch just scream, “Happy Easter!” These delicious rolls from Papa C Pies are a labor of love, and they require more than five hours of preparing the dough and shaping the rolled-up treats. Choose from a batch of six or one dozen Cinnamon Rolls with signature cream cheese icing for the most epic finish to your Easter brunch table.

