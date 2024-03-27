LPD Participates in Annual Drug Take Back Day

The La Vergne Police Department is once again participating in the annual DEA Drug Take Back Day.

This year’s take back event will be on Saturday, April 27 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at the La Vergne Police Department behind City Hall at 5093 Murfreesboro Road. Anyone dropping off medication is not required to black out or remove labels.

Accepted:

Prescription Medications

Over-the-Counter Medications

Not Accepted:

Liquid Medications

Illegal Drugs

Needles/Syringes or Sharp Containers

Medical Devices, Batteries

Aerosol Cans, Compressed Cylinders, Inhalers

Mercury/Iodine-Containing Medications or Devices (Thermometers)

Hydrogen Peroxide

Non-Pharmaceutical Waste

Last April, nearly 4,500 law enforcement agencies participated in the take back day, gathering more than 663,000 lbs. of medications at 5,000 take back sites. Anyone with questions is encouraged to reach out to the La Vergne Police Department at (615) 793-7744 or on our social media pages.