Papa Johns Launches Toy Story 5 Pizzas Starting at $6.99

Papa Johns has announced a global collaboration with Disney and Pixar to celebrate the release of Toy Story 5, hitting theaters June 19, 2026. The partnership marks the first-ever pizza collaboration for a Toy Story movie release and includes themed personal pizzas, limited-edition collectibles, merchandise, immersive experiences and an in-app game across select markets worldwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Toy Story 5 Pizzas Is Papa Johns Offering?

The Toy Story 5 personal pizza lineup features three character-inspired options, all made with Papa Johns original dough containing six simple ingredients and no artificial flavors or colors:

Space Ranger Roni — signature pizza sauce, real mozzarella cheese and double pepperoni

Sheriff’s Round Up — smoky Southern-style barbeque sauce, real mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and onions

Reach for the Pie — signature pizza sauce, real mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage and banana peppers

Each U.S. pizza is paired with the new Rootin’ Tootin’ Ranch Dip cup, a creamy ranch-based sauce infused with pepperoni flavor, tomato, herbs and spices.

How Much Do the Papa Johns Toy Story 5 Pizzas Cost?

The Toy Story 5 personal pizzas are available nationwide in the U.S. starting at $6.99. The promotion runs from June 1 to July 19, 2026, and is also available in 42 international markets for a limited time.

Where Is the Papa Johns Toy Story 5 Collaboration Available?

The collaboration is rolling out across key global markets, including Los Angeles, London, Seoul and Madrid, with campaign elements continuing through the end of July. Select international markets will offer Toy Story 5 collectibles featuring Woody, Buzz Lightyear and Jessie characters with eligible pizza purchases, while supplies last.

What Else Is Part of the Papa Johns Toy Story 5 Campaign?

The campaign is supported by a 360 global media buy, including a custom-animated spot produced by Pixar Animation Studios. The full spot launches June 1, with a sneak peek currently available on Papa Johns social channels. A special in-app game is also part of the promotion in select markets.

How Can You Order the Papa Johns Toy Story 5 Pizzas?

Customers can order online at papajohns.com or through the Papa Johns app.

Source: Papa Johns

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