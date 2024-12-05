Pair Wanted in Service Theft in Murfreesboro

December 5, 2024 – Do you know the woman and man pictured above? They are people of interest in a theft of service case Murfreesboro Police detectives are currently working.

On Nov. 16, the unidentified woman and man dropped off an iPhone 15 Pro at Compumax on Old Fort Pkwy. to be repaired. They returned on Nov. 23 to pick up the phone. The woman asked if she could charge the phone in her car to make sure it worked. She never went back inside the store to pay and left in a silver Honda with temporary tags.

If you can assist with identifying them, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email