Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in Rutherford County. See below!
Rutherford County Christmas Parades
Eagleville Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 7, 5pm
The Eagleville Christmas parade will begin at the staging area at North Main and Oak Street, go south on Main Street, turn left onto Old Hwy 99, and end at the school. Parade participants will include floats, bands, walking and dance groups, animals, cars and more with many throwing candy into the crowd.
LaVergne Christmas Parade
Saturday, December 7, 5pm
LaVergne’s 14th annual Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. This year’s theme is “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. The grand marshals are La Vergne officers Ashley Boleyjack and Gregory Kern, both survivors of a 2023 officer-involved shooting. In addition, no candy or other handouts will be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons. Following the parade, there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa.
Murfreesboro Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 8, 2pm
This is one of Murfreesboro’s most heartwarming traditions, as floats, bands and dancers march their way down Main Street in celebration of the cherished holiday season. Participants will include businesses, church groups, civic groups, school groups, scouts, individuals and horseback riders. The parade will start at East Main Street by Middle Tennessee State University and ends on Walnut Street, one block past the Public Square.
Smyrna Christmas Parade
Sunday, December 8, 2pm
The 49th annual Town of Smyrna parade will include a food drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items for Nourish Food Bank from spectators along the route and participants at check-in. Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, horseback riders and Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive on the last float of the event. The Parade will travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.
Celebrate Christmas Downtown
Friday, December 6, 5-8 pm
Rutherford County Courthouse
S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN
It’s a Christmas tradition for Murfreesboro! This festive event will featuring entertainment, caroling, the lighting of the tree, and of course a visit from Santa. Bring your family downtown for dinner, view the live nativity, shop in unique stores, enjoy an hour-long program full of choir music, dancing, and acting. There will also be free activities for children, carriage rides, live reindeer and snow! Stage performances begin at 6:00pm to include Santa lighting the tree. Santa goes into the courthouse for free photos from 7:00- 8:00pm, with continued activities and entertainment outside.
Saturday Run – Murfreesboro Running Group
Saturday, December 5, 9am
Barfield Park
697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Ready to lace up your running shoes? The Murfreesboro Running Group will meet this weekend! Join this running community for a 10-mile run on the greenway (down and back). You’re welcome to run at your on pace and/or turn around when you hit your goal distance or time. Coffee will be provided (first come, first served). For more details, email [email protected].
Holly Jolly Festival of Lights
November 29 – December 22, Wednesday – Sunday, 5pm – 9pm
Lucky Ladd Farms
4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN
Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms. From November 29 to December 22, immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with festive displays and activities for all ages. This festive event includes a walkable trail of lights, live animal nativity, character meet ‘n greets, cozy campfires and s’mores: and a letters to Santa station and more. Learn more here
Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway
Friday, November 22, 2024 – Saturday, February 2, 2025
Times Vary
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN
Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway returns this weekend! This annual event transforms the Fountains at Gateway into a winter wonderland, offering fun for all ages.Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends. Learn more here
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!