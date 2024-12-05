Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in Rutherford County. See below!

Rutherford County Christmas Parades

Eagleville Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7, 5pm

The Eagleville Christmas parade will begin at the staging area at North Main and Oak Street, go south on Main Street, turn left onto Old Hwy 99, and end at the school. Parade participants will include floats, bands, walking and dance groups, animals, cars and more with many throwing candy into the crowd.

LaVergne Christmas Parade

Saturday, December 7, 5pm

LaVergne’s 14th annual Parade of Lights begins at City Hall and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, where the tree lighting ceremony and fireworks show will take place. This year’s theme is “I’ll Be Home For Christmas”. The grand marshals are La Vergne officers Ashley Boleyjack and Gregory Kern, both survivors of a 2023 officer-involved shooting. In addition, no candy or other handouts will be distributed along the parade route for safety reasons. Following the parade, there will be Christmas carols, snacks, and pictures with Santa.

Murfreesboro Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 8, 2pm

This is one of Murfreesboro’s most heartwarming traditions, as floats, bands and dancers march their way down Main Street in celebration of the cherished holiday season. Participants will include businesses, church groups, civic groups, school groups, scouts, individuals and horseback riders. The parade will start at East Main Street by Middle Tennessee State University and ends on Walnut Street, one block past the Public Square.

Smyrna Christmas Parade

Sunday, December 8, 2pm

The 49th annual Town of Smyrna parade will include a food drive. Town personnel will collect non-perishable food items for Nourish Food Bank from spectators along the route and participants at check-in. Spectators will gather along the parade route to watch floats, bands, classic cars, dancers, horseback riders and Santa and Mrs. Claus as they arrive on the last float of the event. The Parade will travel northbound on Lowry Street toward Sam Ridley Parkway.

Celebrate Christmas Downtown

Friday, December 6, 5-8 pm

Rutherford County Courthouse

S Public Square, Murfreesboro, TN

It’s a Christmas tradition for Murfreesboro! This festive event will featuring entertainment, caroling, the lighting of the tree, and of course a visit from Santa. Bring your family downtown for dinner, view the live nativity, shop in unique stores, enjoy an hour-long program full of choir music, dancing, and acting. There will also be free activities for children, carriage rides, live reindeer and snow! Stage performances begin at 6:00pm to include Santa lighting the tree. Santa goes into the courthouse for free photos from 7:00- 8:00pm, with continued activities and entertainment outside.

Saturday Run – Murfreesboro Running Group

Saturday, December 5, 9am

Barfield Park

697 Veterans Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Ready to lace up your running shoes? The Murfreesboro Running Group will meet this weekend! Join this running community for a 10-mile run on the greenway (down and back). You’re welcome to run at your on pace and/or turn around when you hit your goal distance or time. Coffee will be provided (first come, first served). For more details, email [email protected].

Holly Jolly Festival of Lights

November 29 – December 22, Wednesday – Sunday, 5pm – 9pm

Lucky Ladd Farms

4374 Rocky Glade Rd, Eagleville, TN

Experience the enchantment of the holiday season at the Holly Jolly Festival of Lights at Lucky Ladd Farms. From November 29 to December 22, immerse yourself in a winter wonderland filled with festive displays and activities for all ages. This festive event includes a walkable trail of lights, live animal nativity, character meet ‘n greets, cozy campfires and s’mores: and a letters to Santa station and more. Learn more here

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway

Friday, November 22, 2024 – Saturday, February 2, 2025

Times Vary

Fountains at Gateway

1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, TN

Winterfest at Fountains at Gateway returns this weekend! This annual event transforms the Fountains at Gateway into a winter wonderland, offering fun for all ages.Don’t miss this opportunity to create lasting memories with family and friends. Learn more here

