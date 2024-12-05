Jack Daniel’s ‘Barrel Tree’ Sale Brings Hope Home for Military Families

The season just got a little brighter for the nation’s military community with the launch of Jack Daniel’s annual “Barrel Tree” sale. The sale will help junior-enlisted service members and their families travel home for the holidays. You can find the local tree at 501 Broadway by Bridgestone Arena. A tree lighting will be held on December 10th.

Barrels from each of the 10 Jack Daniel’s “Barrel Trees” currently on display across the country are now available for $200 each at operationridehome.com. Proceeds benefit the “Operation Ride Home” program in partnership with the Armed Services YMCA (ASYMCA), which has helped nearly 13,000 individuals travel home and raised close to $3 million since 2011. Service members from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard have received travel assistance to all 50 states.

“Our whiskey barrels have always had a special role to play, and during the holiday season, they take on an even greater purpose—bringing military families together,” said Chris Fletcher, Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller. “We hope our friends will purchase a barrel to help service members create cherished memories with their loved ones. It’s an opportunity to honor their sacrifices and make this season even more meaningful for the families.”

Visit our HomeTown Holidays Sponsors and Gift Guides

Jack Daniel’s first built its iconic 26-foot-tall “Barrel Tree” in 2011 in Lynchburg, TN, using 140 American white oak whiskey barrels to bring festive cheer to the community. This year, that tree and nine others are lighting up cities across the country, including: Nashville, TN; Tampa, FL; San Antonio, TX; Washington, D.C.; New Brunswick, NJ; New York, NY; San Francisco, CA; and Venice, CA. Each charred oak barrel used to build the trees once matured Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey to perfection.

To purchase a barrel and support military families this holiday season, visit operationridehome.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email