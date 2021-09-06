8 Cannonsburgh Village Homeschool Day: Outside Games and Toys

Tuesday, September 14 from 10:00 am -11:30 am

Bring your family and friends to play yard games under the shade trees of the village on September 14th from 10:00am-11:30am. Experience games from the past that we still enjoy today. These games need no batteries to be fun! When done playing, you are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and eat at the picnic tables. Admission is $3 per person and reservations are required. This is one of several homeschool days planned for the 2021-2022 school year, so mark your calendars. Reservations can be made by calling 615-801-2606 or email [email protected].

Contact: Mary Beth Nevills, [email protected], 615-801-2606