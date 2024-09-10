October Events at the Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s October 2024 schedule features live recording, classical masterworks, a living jazz legend, a star-studded lineup of artists performing alongside the Orchestra, and a Día De Los Muertos family concert. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing are subject to change. Tickets to all of the October events can be found here.

Violent Femmes with the Nashville Symphony

Wednesday, October 9, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $77

Original ‘80s folk punk pioneers, the Violent Femmes come together for a truly unique and

totally awesome union with the Nashville Symphony to perform fully symphonic versions of

their best hits like “Blister in the Sun,” “Add It Up,” “Gone Daddy Gone,” “American Music,”

“Good Feeling,” “Color Me Once,” and more.

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons & Gloria

Saturday, October 12, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

This program features the popular baroque works of Antonio Vivaldi performed by the

Nashville Symphony & Chorus. Gloria, conducted by Chorus Director Tucker Biddlecombe,

features the grand sounds of the full orchestra and chorus. The Four Seasons, a rarely

performed fan favorite, showcases the strings sections led by Walter Buchanan Sharp

Concertmaster Petter Otto. This concert is sponsored by the Four Seasons Hotel Nashville

and Mimo.

Arturo Sandoval

Sunday, October 13, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $62

One of the world’s greatest trumpeters, Latin jazz pioneer Arturo Sandoval returns to the

Schermerhorn with his amazing band. Recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10

GRAMMY® Awards, and the Latin Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the

Cuban-born multi-instrumentalist also composes, plays piano, and sings. Featuring an

opening set by Crosscurrents: Pedrito Martinez Ahmed Alom.

(Presented without the Nashville Symphony.)

Stravinsky’s The Firebird

Thursday, October 17; Friday, October 18; Saturday, October 19, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

“The Nomad Concerto broods, floats, and glimmers in its opening movement, ultimately

alighting on something poignant for both orchestra and violin,” wrote the Philadelphia

Inquirer upon the Mason Bates premiere with violinist Gil Shaham, for whom it was

written. Giancarlo, Shaham, and the Nashville Symphony record it live, for posterity. Noted

historian Michael Steinberg called Stravinsky’s score to The Firebird “one of music’s great

showpieces of orchestration—often astonishing and everywhere beautiful,” and a

“remarkable tour-de-force” of the symphonic repertoire.

Copeland at the Schermerhorn

Sunday, October 20, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $49

While they began as a rock band, Copeland’s music explores multiple genres and pulls in

various stylistic influences like electronic and symphonic. Don’t miss this truly special live

concert featuring Copeland performing their Ixora album in its entirety and other hits, with

the added enhancement of live orchestration. (Presented without the

Nashville Symphony.)

Tower of Power 56th Anniversary Tour with the Nashville Symphony

Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $49

For more than 55 years, Tower of Power has delivered the best in funk and soul music. In

their special return to Nashville, the band performs alongside the GRAMMY®-winning

Nashville Symphony, conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Enjoy symphonic versions of mega-

hits like “What Is Hip?,” “Clever Girl,” “This Time It’s Real,” “Will I Ever Find A Love?,” “Get

Yo’ Feet Back On The Ground,” “So Very Hard To Go,” “Both Sorry Over Nothin’,” and

“Soul Vaccination.”

Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes: 30th Anniversary Tour

Thursday, October 24; Friday, October 25; Saturday, October 26, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

The one-of-a-kind and wildly popular Pink Martini, along with founder and pianist Thomas

Lauderdale and vocalist China Forbes, return to join Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-

Yañez and the Nashville Symphony. Whether it is your first time hearing Pink Martini or one

of many, you will not want to miss their ultimate blend of classical, Latin, traditional pop,

and jazz live at the Schermerhorn.

Día De Los Muertos

Sunday, October 27, 3:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $22

Join us for a vibrant Day of the Dead program that celebrates Mexican heritage and Latino

cultures everywhere. With musical selections that include traditional folk tunes and modern

arrangements of beloved classics, this program is a loving celebration of life through music

that all ages will enjoy. Nashville Public Television is the media partner for this concert.

Led by Music Director Giancarlo Guerrero, the Nashville Symphony inspires and engages a diverse and growing community with extraordinary live orchestral music experiences. Since its founding in 1946, the Nashville Symphony has been celebrated for its dedication to contemporary American orchestral music, innovative programming across multiple genres, and a prolific recording schedule that has produced 14 GRAMMY® Awards and 27 nominations. The Nashville Symphony reaches more than 400,000 students and adults across Middle Tennessee annually through its 20 free and low-cost education and community programs. Learn more about educational programs and initiatives at nashvillesymphony.org/education.

The Nashville Symphony is a nonprofit organization supported by individuals, corporations, and foundations. For more information about the Nashville Symphony or to donate, please visit nashvillesymphony.org.

