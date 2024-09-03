OBITUARY: Vera Loraine Felts Beasley

Vera Loraine Felts Beasley, age 101 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, August 30, 2024.

A native of Orlinda, TN, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Edwin and Vera Loraine Sanders Felts.

Mrs. Beasley was also preceded in death by her husband, James E. Beasley who died in 2010, daughter, Dianne Beasley, son, James Adams Beasley, brothers, Joe and Benjamin Felts, sisters, Rebecca Felts and Sarah Seaman, and special family, Fred and Mameray Adams.

Mrs. Beasley is survived by her daughter, Jana Astles and her husband Michael of Athens, TX; grandson, Benjamin Felix Simmons and his wife Jill of Nashville, TN; granddaughter, Stephanie Edwards and her husband Paul of White House, TN; grandchildren, Joshua, Lydia, and Hannah Edwards.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be at 11:00 AM following the visitation with Rev. Paul Edwards and Pam Pilote officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 3, 2024, at Elmwood Cemetery in Springfield, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Beasley was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Murfreesboro. She was a member of the Flower Growers Garden Club and founding member of the Optimist Garden Club and known for her floral designing and teaching. She received many honors and awards. Mrs. B. loved to entertain and was an excellent cook and hostess.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation in memory of Mrs. Beasley.

An online guestbook for the Beasley family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email