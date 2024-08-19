OBITUARY: Travis Lee McKnight

Travis Lee McKnight, age 39, of Murfreesboro, passed away on August 16, 2024 at his home.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, Joe Dean McKnight. He is survived by his mother, Susanne Slusher McKnight.

There are no services planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

