OBITUARY: Ernie Lee Colvin

Ernie Lee Colvin, age 79, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Friday, August 16, 2024.

A native of Falmouth, KY, he was the son of the late Samuel Elmore and Gertrude Booher Colvin.

Mr. Colvin was also preceded in death by a brother, David Colvin, and a daughter-in-law, Katherine Colvin.

Ernie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Nancy Heath Colvin; sons Lee Colvin of Murfreesboro, TN and Heath Colvin of Decherd, TN; daughter, Natalie Golfman of Falmouth, KY; grandchildren, Hunter (Bethany) Milligan, Garret Marshall, Carlee (Ben) Sickler, Devin Speight, and Madison Crawford; great-grandchildren, Harper, Joseph, and Orion Milligan; and a brother, Don (Barbara) Colvin of Louisville, KY; and nieces and nephews.

Ernie was a 1963 graduate of Falmouth High School and an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan. He was a US Army veteran, and following a successful business career, he retired as General Manager with SIE staffing agency in Atlanta, GA.

Erine was a devout Christian and member of Salem Creek Church of Christ. “He never met a stranger and always made everyone around feel special and well loved.”

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with Bro. Jim Shannon and Bro. Ron Harper officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at the Franklin County Memorial Gardens in Winchester, TN. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Salem Creek Church of Christ for Preacher Scholarship Fund, Darren Welker Servant Heart Fund, or Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Fund in memory of Ernie.

An online guestbook for the Colvin family is available at https://www.woodfinchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

