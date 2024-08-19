MPD Investigating Fatal Hit-and-run Pedestrian Crash

August 18, 2024 – MPD Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash.

A woman was found in the roadway next to a curb near the 800 block of N. Thompson Lane around 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. Investigators believe she may have been struck during the overnight hours. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you were in the area and saw what occurred or if you were driving in the area and hit something and not sure what, please contact police at 615-893-1311.

Investigators are following up on a few leads. The case remains under investigation.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

