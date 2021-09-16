Tina Marie Kolb, age 52 of Murfreesboro died September 12, 2021. She was a native of Nashville and was manager of Cedar Park.

Tina is survived by her children, Angel, Kyle, and Dillon Kolb and wife Jordan; parents, Donald and Sylvia Elaine English McCluskey; sister, Rhonda Shepperd and husband Doug; brother, Stephen and Kristy McCluskey; boyfriend, Stephen Knight. Grandchildren; KiAndre Kolb, Isaiah Sisco, Khloe Kolb, Lylah Kolb; great-grandchildren, Kosmo Kolb; host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, East Tennessee Chapter of project Linus www.projectlinus.org

A celebration of life service will be 1:00 PM Friday, September 17, 2021, at 512 Sondra Dr. Smyrna TN 37167. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of the cremation.

