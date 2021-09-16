Elizabeth Anne Royalty

Elizabeth Anne Royalty, age 58 of Murfreesboro, died Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Washington, DC, and the daughter of the late Joe and Annie Coulter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Jeff Coulter.

Survivors include a daughter, Emily Royalty of Murfreesboro; a boyfriend, John Chisena; nieces, Heather and Seannie Coulter; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Elizabeth was a 1981 graduate of Oakland High School and graduated MTSU where she earned her master’s degree in accounting. She went on to found her own accounting firm, Elizabeth A. Royalty CPA. She was an intelligent, caring individual who loved everyone she met. She and John enjoyed many cruises and trips together and she was proud of the many generations of her family that have called Murfreesboro home.

Visitation with the family will be Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Royalty family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


