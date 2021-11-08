Ms. Stephanie Anne Clark, age 48, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, November 5, 2021.

She was born in Murfreesboro and was a 1991 graduate of Tioga High School in Alexandria, LA. Ms. Clark worked in the Accounting Department at Kroger and was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed cooking and watching cooking shows. Whenever she was with family and friends, she was always ready to play games.

Ms. Clark is survived by her parents, Allen and Anne Clark; son, Logan White; brother, Matt Clark; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and faithful canine companion, Jacob.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, November 14, 2021 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

