Terry K. Ring, born February 22, 1940, passed away at NHC on November 5, 2021 at age 81. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and was a lifelong plumber.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert M. Ring and Roberta Lucille Stacey Ring; brothers, Harold Ring, Billy Ring, Gilbert Ring, Jr., Sherman Ring and Roger Ring; sisters, Patsy Barrett, Sandra Holden, and Mary Ring.

He is survived by his sons, Terry (Beresha) Ring, Kenneth (Angela) Ring, Teddy (Tracy) Ring, Keith (Debra) Ring; wife, Virginia Ring Barrett; sisters, Jean Mosley, Barbara Hines, and Kathy Ring; fourteen grandchildren; and fifteen great-grandchildren

Visitation with the family will be 11:00 AM until time of chapel service at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.