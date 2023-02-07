OBITUARY: Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony

Mrs. Rilla Mae Hasty Anthony, age 82, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023.

She was born in Lynchburg, TN to the late Horace and Birdie Simpson Hasty.

Mrs. Anthony worked as an administrative assistant for Tennessee Wholesale Drugs for a number of years. She was a member of Murfreesboro United Pentecostal Church. She loved people and giving advice.

Mrs. Anthony is survived by her daughter, Andrea Anthony of Murfreesboro; siblings, Faye DeLong of Tullahoma, TN, Jimmy Hasty of Winchester, TN, and Helen Jones and her husband Doyle of Tullahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, William Edward Anthony, and two brothers, Houston Hasty and Daniel Hasty.

For those who wish memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals at stjude.org/donate.

Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

