La Vergne Police Chief Fired Amid Department Sex Scandal Investigation

An ongoing sex scandal investigation within the La Vergne Police Department has led to the termination of a police chief, reports WKRN.

A release from the City of La Vergne stated third-party investigators determined that Police Chief Burrel “Chip” Davis was aware of the sexual misconduct involving multiple officers within his department and failed to report the incidents.

According to News 2, the sex scandal investigation began earlier this year after five officers were fired and three others were suspended.

Police investigation documents state the officers were involved in sexual acts on and off duty, sent explicit photos to each other, failed to report sexual relations to H.R., and lied during the investigation.

On Monday Feb. 6, Chief Davis was fired after authorities say he helped conduct interviews during internal investigations.

Following the firing, Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher was named La Vergne’s interim police chief.