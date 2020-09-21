Ray Jones Jr, age 57, son of Sara Louise Blessing – Jones and the late Ray Jones Sr. passed away September 17, 2020. Ray leaves behind his wife of 34 years Jamie Naron – Jones. He also leaves behind three brothers John Jones, Robert (Melissa) Jones, Williams (Stormy) Thomas Jones; a brother-in-law, Ron Naron; mother-n-law, Lucy Naron and father-n-law, Dorris Naron. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Ray attended Smyrna High School. He graduated from the Police Academy in 1989.

He was a 31 year veteran of the Smyrna Police Department. He served in the patrol division, SWAT, and Warrant divisions. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

The Smyrna Honor Guard will serve as pallbearers.

A graveside service will be held in Roselawn Memorial Gardens on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Brother Kelly Campbell will officiate. Visitation will be Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

