Reward Available for Info on Construction Site Vandalism

A reward is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals who are responsible for vandalizing a 2020 Volvo EC380EL excavator, similar to the one pictured.

The vandalism occurred at a construction job site on Interstate 24 at Exit 80 sometime between September 4–7, 2020. The vandals placed dirt in the fluid reservoirs, broke the glass of the cab. The GPS unit, computer, and internal controls were all taken from inside the cab.

If you have any helpful information, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email [email protected].

