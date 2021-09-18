Pauline Sciberras Pardy, age 94 of Murfreesboro, TN passed away on September 15, 2021.

She was born in Detroit, MI to the late Crucifesso Sciberras and Annunciata Camilleri Sciberras. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Pardy; and sister, Sr. Connie Sciberras.

Mrs. Pardy is survived by her children, Judithe Maune and husband Daniel, Nancy Pardy and husband Michael Barton, Mary Jo Pardy, Joseph Pardy, Jr. and wife Laurie, Therese Leffler, John Pardy and wife Cindy, Jim Pardy and wife Jan, Connie Armantrout, and Chris Pardy and wife Julie; 18 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Fr. Michael Sciberras, Helen Sciberras, and Emily Galea and husband Joseph.

Mrs. Pardy was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. She worked as a registered nurse and spent many years as a homemaker, caring for her 9 children.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, September 20, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will be Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Pauline Pardy’s memory to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, St. Rose of Lima School, or the St. Rose of Lima Bereavement Committee.

