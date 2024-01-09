OBITUARY: Neoma Youree

Mrs. Neoma Youree, age 88, of Murfreesboro, TN, peacefully passed away on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Born in Woodbury, TN, to the late William and Irene Whitfield, she now rests in eternal peace, embraced by her faith in Christ and reunited with her late husband, JC Youree, and her sister and closest friend, Faye Simmons.

She was a faithful member of Kingwood Church of Christ and attended regularly for over 60 years. Neoma is survived by her children, Jeff (Shari) Youree, and Jeanne Youree; grandchildren, Jennifer (Joshua) Courtney, and Ben (Carra) Youree; and her great-grandchildren, Jon-Mical and Jakson Courtney, and Luke and Katherine Youree.

Neoma, a devoted Christian, lived a life that echoed her deep faith. She treasured hard work and punctuality, values she held dear and instilled in those around her. A skilled bookkeeper and a talented caterer known for her beautiful wedding cakes and tasty birthday cakes, but especially known for her coconut cakes, she touched many lives through her love of baking.

Her passion for life extended beyond the kitchen. Neoma found joy in puzzles, lively card games, and cheering for Vanderbilt. For three generations she attended every possible sporting event of her children, grandchildren, and even her great-grandchildren.

Neoma embraced a rich and purposeful life, treasuring every moment shared with her beloved family and friends. Her relentless dedication to her family, friends, work, and church endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her, earning their profound love and admiration.

Now, she rejoices in the presence of her Savior, her life’s work a testament to her dedication, and her legacy of love and heavenly joy will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

“Well done, Good and Faithful Servant.”

In celebration of her life and in lieu of flowers, her family requests that donations be made to Branches Behavioral Health in Neoma’s honor, https://www.branches.org/donate

Visitation with the family will be Friday, January 12, 2024 from 12:00-2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

