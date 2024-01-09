Clari Park: Murfreesboro’s Mixed-Use Future Sparks Excitement & Traffic Worries

Clari Park is the new $65 million mixed-use development that is currently a big flat piece of graded land across from The Avenue Murfreesboro. It will follow the trend of having living, dining, entertainment and working within walking distance. While some are excited about the new restaurants and other amenities it will offer, when Murfreesboro.com recently put a photo of the “Grand Lawn” on Facebook and asked the community what they thought, not all comments were positive.

The new development will include 300 apartments, 282 townhouses and 38 single family units on 78 acres of land. Small parks and greenways will run through the “Garden District” where cottages and townhomes will be located. Here there will be a resort type pool, a covered pavilion, fire pits and elegant plantings.

A clubhouse will be the hub of the residential part of the community, which will offer a weight room, video room, game room, conference center, golf simulator, yoga park and dog park. Roads leading out of the residential area will curve past the restaurants and shopping.

Firebird’s Wood Fired Grill is the first of six new restaurants coming to Murfreesboro, including Whataburger, Raising Cane, Drake’s, Cava and P.F. Chang’s.

On the first floor of the apartment buildings there will be office and co-working space. There will also be land reserved for dedicated corporate office buildings in the future.

The real estate and development company Hines initially proposed Clari Park to the City of Murfreesboro in 2020, it was approved in 2021 by the City Council, and construction began in 2023. Parts are already completed, including the new entertainment complex, Main Event.

Detractors who made comments on Murfreesboro.com are concerned about the effect the development will have on traffic and infrastructure. Traffic has increased dramatically in the last several years, and the city is working with the developers to help alleviate the traffic by adding a third lane. But the developers have said in a number of articles that they are also focusing on creating an environment where residents will have everything they need in one place.

“Stack ‘em and pack ‘em,” said one comment online. “Some folks like this type of life – work and eat environment. It’s not for me, but then again, I live in an old schoolhouse! I may be a little bit crazy!”

“How did they know,” asked another reviewer with a touch of sass. “It’s just what we all needed and wanted- more apartments. Yay!!!! Awesome job city planners. Medical Center [Boulevard] will become impassable and new schools to follow. From a taxpayer perspective, this is a pig with lipstick.”

“It’s nice,” said a third person. “I just pray the economy never crashes, because when it does we’ll be left with a bunch of empty apartments and condos and the homeless will take over the park. Former city girl here who moved to the “country” Murfreesboro 15 years ago to escape this, and here we go again.”

Not all comments were negative. Some of the comments were from people who have experienced what happens when there is no growth.

“Interesting that [people] don’t like growth,” said another comment, “guess they’ve never lived in an area that never grew and basically just went down the tubes. I think most progressive cities today have to have growth. I really don’t think [you] would be happy if Murfreesboro still [looked] like … it did back in the 70’s or 80’s. If [you] would, there are many little small towns that don’t grow…. So, try that!”

Growth in Murfreesboro is not new, nor is the rate of growth. The city has been growing an average of 2% per year for almost 30 years, with a 2.6% average growth rate between 2010 and 2022, according to usafacts.com. Its largest annual population increase was 3.4% between 2019 and 2020. The city is expected to grow by 100,000 more people by 2035.

While many long-time residents may find the swift growth of Murfreesboro destroying the city they loved, the growth is here. Now, it is a question of how to manage it. Clari Park is one option, an option that is similar to what is being built in other areas, like along McEwan in Franklin and in Nolensville.