OBITUARY: Anita Marie Hill

Anita Marie Hill, aged 58, peacefully passed away on Saturday, January 6th, 2024, at Ascension St. Thomas Hospital after bravely confronting cancer.

A native and longtime resident of Rutherford County and a devoted member of the Baptist Faith, Anita found happiness in moments spent with her family, cheering for her cherished Titans, and relishing beach getaways.

Known and loved by all who crossed her path, she lived life on her own terms, embracing joy, celebrating Marvelous Mondays and Fantastic Fridays, and pursuing dreams that led to remarkable accomplishments.

Anita is survived by her husband, Jerry Hill; parents, Robert (“Buck”) and Vivian Faulkner; brother, Brad (Lori) Faulkner; son, Hunter (Kyrsa) Hill; daughters Ashley N. (Travis White) and Emily (Gloria) Hill; along with grandsons, Trip White and Easton Hill; and granddaughter, Myla White.

A chapel service to honor Anita’s memory will take place at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Chapel, officiated by Dr. Lenny Farmer. The burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Visitation with the family is scheduled from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home (820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130). Kindly share your condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

In tribute to Anita’s vibrant spirit, we invite attendees to dress in lively colors, florals, or “happy” attire as we come together to honor and celebrate her beautiful life.

