OBITUARY: Michael Wayne ‘Mike’ Nipper

Michael Wayne “Mike” Nipper, age 67 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

He was born in Nashville and was preceded in death by his parents, Billy Ray Nipper, Sr., and Frances Crowell Nipper; and a grandson, Michael Andrew Nipper Williams.

Mike was a member of Taylor’s Chapel Baptist Church and was retired from Square D in Smyrna. He was a professional grandpa, chef, carpenter, mechanic, fisherman, and knower of all things. His kids and grandkids lived faithfully by the credo, “If Papa can’t fix it, nobody can.”

He is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years Faye Black Nipper; daughters Jamie, Jodie, and Jonie; grandchildren Justus, Maleyah, TJ, and Jaylyn; brother Ray Nipper and wife Betty; sister Janice Adams and husband Andy. More than anything else, Mike loved the Lord, his family, and his mama.

Visitation will be Friday 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Saturday at 11:00 AM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, with Ben Stickle and Phillip Hill officiating. Burial will follow in Nipper Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

