Michael Raymond Gardner

Michael Raymond Gardner, age 18 of Smyrna, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021. He was born in Evergreen Park, Illinois and was a son of Michael Thomas Gardner and Melinda Valenzuela, who survive him.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Makayla Gardner; a brother, Miles Gardner; maternal grandparents, Esther and Melvin Valenzuela; paternal grandmother, Bonnie Gardner. Michael was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Joseph Gardner.

Michael was a 2021 graduate of Smyrna High School.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Murfreesboro.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Gardner family at www.woodfinchapel.com.


