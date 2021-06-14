George Wesley Pierce, age 82, of Smyrna, TN, passed away on Thursday, June 10, 2021.

A native of Franklin, TN, he was the son of the late James Otto and Nellie Bryant Pierce. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife, Betty Lou McDonald Pierce; daughter, Lisa Jane Fyke; and three brothers, Otis Pierce, Roy Pierce, and William Pierce.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Fairview Cemetery in Loretto, TN.

He is survived by his children, Kathy Gasser and her husband Eric, Angie Goins and her husband Billy, Wesley Pierce and his wife Rhonda, and Carrie Jones and her husband Keith; grandchildren, Robin, Megan, Calla, Rachel, Amanda, Casey, Jessie, Tyler, Keith, Isabella, and Christopher; seven great grandchildren; brother, Jim Pierce and his wife Diane; and sisters, Tuddie Whittle and Velma Craft and her husband Frank; along with much loving extended family.

Mr. Pierce was a retired parts distributor with Rush Trucking Company.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.