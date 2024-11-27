OBITUARY: Margie Ann Moreau

Margie Ann Moreau, age 62, of Smyrna, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 22, 2024, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

Margie was a school bus driver in Rutherford County for over two decades, enjoyed the outdoors, loved helping others, especially children, and made it her goal every Christmas to help families in need in the community of Woodbury.

Margie was the daughter of the late William D. Bess, Sr. and the late Margaret Barrett Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Mark “Buddy” Moreau; daughter, Brandy Hankey and her husband Jim; brothers, William “Bill” Bess, Jr. and his wife Norma, Tony Bess and his wife Melissa and William A. Bess; sisters, Shannon Williams and her husband Steven and Jeri Ford and her husband Jesse; mother in law, Maryanne Moreau; brother in law, Matt Moreau and his wife Kathy; sisters in law, Kelley Arrington and her husband Chris, Susan Arrington and her husband Gregg and Joan Tomlinson; several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service to celebrate Margie will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Friday, November 29 at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Tracey Halfacre officiating. Friends are cordially invited to visitation also on Friday, November 29, 2024 at Roselawn Funeral Home from Twelve noon until Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

