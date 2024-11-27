Thanksgiving Weather 2024

Wednesday will be windy, but decent temperatures until the rain moves in this afternoon. Rain will move out by early Thanksgiving morning and temps will drop, and winds will remain. A look ahead to the big shopping weekend is cold but dry. Those traveling should check for airport delays and road conditions.

Wednesday A 20 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Areas of frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers, mainly before midnight. Low around 45. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Thanksgiving Day A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. North northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night Widespread frost after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

