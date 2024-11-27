OBITUARY: C. L. Oatsvall

C. L. Oatsvall, age 89 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, November 13, 2024.
Preceded in death by granddaughter, Kimberly Watt; and great-grandson, Jalen McDonald.
Survived by wife, Mary Alice McPherson Oatsvall; daughters, Meloney (Aubrey) Cooper, Carrie (Terry) Thompson and Donna (Gabriel) Villegas; grandchildren, Lee (Meagan) Cooper, Hailey (Brian) Lockhart, Katy (Jared) Whaley, Joe (Leslie) McDonald and Jesse (Savannah) McDonald; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Louise Alexander and Caroline (Don) Erickson; and brother, Phillip (Pat) Oatsvall.
Visitation will be on Saturday, November 30, 2024, from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. at Radnor Church of Christ, 407 McClellan Avenue, Nashville, TN 37211. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com
