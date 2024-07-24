OBITUARY: Katherine Mary Clifton

Katherine Mary Clifton, age 53 passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her mother Susan and her father Larry.

Katherine is survived by her two daughters, Lauryn Toombs and Peyton Stanley; three grandchildren, Chance, Mila and one that is on the way; her fiance’, Michael; her brothers, Mark and Cavett; and her sister, Bethany.

Katherine loved to listen to music and go shopping. She enjoyed making jewelry, discovering and trying new restaurants and interesting activities. She was very witty and charming and had a wonderful sense of humor. She found great joy in making others laugh, even if when they didn’t want to.

A service to celebrate Katherine is being planned and will be announced at that time.

