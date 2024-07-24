OBITUARY: Beverly Rose Luecke

Beverly Rose Luecke, age 85, passed away Monday, July 22, 2024, at her home in Murfreesboro, TN.

She was born March 1, 1939, in Ferndale, MI.

Beverly was a member of Longview Baptist and served in the US Army at the Pentagon from 1957 until 1959. Beverly had a deep love for all her animals.

Preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Walter Harold Luecke and daughters Mary Catherine and Christine Grace Luecke.

Survived by sons Craig (Jeanna) Luecke, David (Laurie) Luecke, Michael (Kari) Luecke, and daughter Jennifer (Brittain) Joyce; grandsons Jonathon and Zachary; granddaughters Jessica, Adeline, and Stella.

Burial will be 11:00 am Friday, July 26, 2024, at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2248 State Hwy 99, Murfreesboro, TN 37128.

Visitation with the family will be from 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, July 26, 2024, at Murfreesboro Funeral Home with a memorial service at 7:00 pm. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, 196 Jefferson Pike, La Vergne, TN 37086.

