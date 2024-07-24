OBITUARY: Nelva Uella Smith

Nelva Uella Smith, age 80, passed away at her residence in Rockvale.

She was born in Davidson County and has lived in Rutherford County for the past 47 years.

Nelva was preceded in death by her parents, John Stephens, Jr. and Rose Talley Stephens; husband, Richard Smith; brother, Rev. Billy Hill; and sister Lola Stephens.

She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Shrum; brother, John Stephens, III; grandchildren, Makayla Shrum, Austin Simmons; and great-grandson, Ryder Simmons.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email