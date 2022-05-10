Joyce Annette Modrall passed away at her residence on Sunday, May 8, 2022, she was 54 years old.

She lived in Rutherford County most of her life and operated Sir Pizza for 20+ years and was the owner of the Smyrna Sir Pizza.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Horace Wood and Mildred Elaine Puckett Modrall; and brothers, Michael Modrall and Charles Houston Modrall.

She is survived by her sisters, Susan Pittard and Judy Taylor.

A memorial service will be set for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home to help with the cost or Beesley Animal Human Foundation, Inc. PO Box 1886, Murfreesboro, TN 37133-1886.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/