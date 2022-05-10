Mr. Emmett William Toombs, Jr. of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022, he was 74 years old.

He was born in Murfreesboro to the late Emmett William, Sr., and Lillian Edna Hall Toombs.

Mr. Toombs was a 1966 graduate of Smyrna High School. He then earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Business Education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1970 and 1974.

Mr. Toombs proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He retired from Hardaway Construction after 35 years as their Vice President of Administration. Mr. Toombs also taught master’s level Business Education at MTSU.

He was a faithful member of Kingwood Church of Christ where the also taught the Adult Bible Class there and at LaVergne Church of Christ.

Mr. Toombs is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Faye Toombs; sons, Dwayne Toombs and his wife Ashley and Daniel Toombs and his wife Chelsea; grandchildren, Kate and Owen; and sister, Angie Gacht.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Mel Toombs, and faithful canine companions, Wiggles and Max.

Visitation with the family will be Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 12:00noon until 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will take place Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/