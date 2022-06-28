Mr. John Robert Young Jr. left his earthly home on Friday, June 24, 2022, he was 74 years old.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert and Lillian Green Young; sister, Annie Ruth McQueen; and brothers-in-law, Jerry McQueen and Kenneth Barrett.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 48 years, Debbie; his daughters, Tracey (Mike) Abernathy and Amy (David) Stearns; grandchildren, Robin (Kevin) Reardon, Ryan, and Kale Stearns, and Jackson Gordon; sister, Frances Barrett; special aunt, Flora Lee Scantland; and his first love, his 1968 Dodge Charger.

Robert spent 25 years as owner of Young’s Body Shop in Walter Hill where he was well-loved and admired by his community. Before his retirement, he painted boat trailers for Stratos-Javelin boats in Murfreesboro. Post-retirement, he enjoyed car shows and outings with family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Powell’s Chapel Baptist Church, 8697 Powells Chapel Road. Murfreesboro. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 from 3 p.m. – 8 p.m. and again on Thursday one hour prior to the service, all taking place at the church. Minister Ralph Richardson will officiate and interment will follow in the Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jackson Gordon, Kevin Reardon, David Stearns, Jeff Scantland, Steve Hadley, and David Hadley. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Abernathy and Ryan and Kale Stearns.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Avalon Hospice or the American Cancer Society.

The family would like to express special thanks to the amazing staff at Avalon Hospice and Tennessee Oncology.

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

