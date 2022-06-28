Helen Virginia Miller of Smyrna, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 25, 2022, she was 97 years old.

A native of Cedar Grove, WV, she was the daughter of the late George A. and Allie R. Higginbotham.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Miller; three sisters, Sadie Estep, Arlene Smith, and Pauline Joachim; one brother, Bill Higginbotham; and one great-grandchild.

She is survived by her son, Larry Miller, and his wife Diana of Smyrna, TN; three grandchildren, Gidget Renee Miller, William Todd Miller, and Marjorie Helen West; nine great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Opal Hunley, Carolyn Slater, and Charlotte Perry; and brothers, Harold G. Higginbotham and Gary W. Higginbotham.

Mrs. Miller was a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Huntington, WV. She was an amazing cook and she loved to do needlework. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Visitation will be Saturday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

