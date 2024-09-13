OBITUARY: Joe Ward Malone

Joe Ward Malone was born in Lebanon, TN on Sept. 23, 1935 and grew up in Watertown, TN. He left this world on Sept. 11, 2024 at The Gardens Memory Care at Providence Place in Mt. Juliet.

He was preceded by his parents, Myrtle and Wilford Malone.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean Agnew Malone and his children, Angela Malone Chisholm (Ron) and Steve Malone (Stephanie). He was a proud Grandfather to Bryan Allen Chisholm (Jeannetta) and Caroline Chisholm Styles (Elliott). Nothing made him happier than visits from his great-grandchildren, Charlotte Marie Chisholm and Beau Allen Chisholm, who he nicknamed Bubba. He is also survived by his sister, Betty Malone Sanders.

Joe retired from Whirlpool Intercity Products Corporation in 1995, where he was Senior Director of Physical Distribution. He was a long-time member at First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro where he served on The Council of Stewards.

Visitation with the family will be held at First United Methodist Church Murfreesboro, 265 W. Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial to follow at Hearn Hill Cemetery in Watertown, TN. https://www.hunterfuneral.com

The family would like to thank the caregivers at The Gardens Memory Care at Providence Place and the nurses and social workers at Gentiva Hospice for taking such good care of Joe during his last few months.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Gentiva Hospice, 115 Winwood Dr. Suite 102, Lebanon, TN 37087.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email